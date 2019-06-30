Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Pender County that killed a 23-year-old driver over the weekend.

Trooper Evan Brock tell us Saturday afternoon Eleuterio Barrios-Ojeda was traveling along U.S. Highway 117. He says the crash happened around 3:00 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Barrios-Ojeda over-corrected his Jeep traveling over the center line according to Brock. Brock adds that Barrios-Ojeda rolled into a ditch and hit a tree. He died on scene.

Barrios-Ojeda was from Rocky Point. Alcohol is a not a factor in this fatal crash according to the trooper.