Navassa man charged with child sex crimes

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — A Navassa man is in jail charged with multiples sex crimes involving a child.
According to a news release from Navassa Police Chief Preston Howell, someone filed a report with Navassa Police about a sexual assault on a minor that had occurred over a six-year period between 2005 and 2011. Howell says his department investigated with the help of the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office investigator.
This weekend Navassa officers, with help from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant on the home of Christopher Lawrence McNeil at 9900 Southerland Circle. They arrested McNeil, 31, and charged him with six counts of sexual offense with a child by an adult.
McNeil is in the Brunswick County Jail under $750,000 bond pending his first appearance on Monday.