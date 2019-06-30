Wilmington Police investigating drive-by shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two men injured over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near New Centre Dr. and Kerr Ave. according to police.

- Advertisement -

A spokesperson said while one car was passing another multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle injuring two men in the other vehicle.

Both men were driven to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to please use text-a-tip. Text: TIP708 and your message to CRIMES (274637).