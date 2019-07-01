Barbecue cooker responsible for fire that destroyed Brunswick County home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A grill left too close to a wall sparked a fire that destroyed a Leland home early Friday morning.

The fire occurred at 110 Caicos Court in the Mallory Creek subdivision and was reported around 2:30 AM.

Multiple fire crews assisted in helping to control the fire.

Leland Fire Chief John Grimes tells WWAY the family had a ceramic charcoal barbecue cooker that fell through a counter top.

When cooker fell, it spilled charcoal embers next to the vinyl siding of the house and eventually sparked a fire, Grimes said.

He said this should serve as a reminder to not to store or operate a grill too close to the exterior of one’s home.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family. As of Monday morning, 106 donors had donated $7,725. Click here if you would like to donate.