Camp Lejeune issues warning about pets after 2 snakes found

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — Officials at a Marine base in North Carolina are issuing a warning after a pair of snakes was found on the base.

Camp Lejeune says on its Facebook page that land and wildlife resources staff responding to reports found a ball python in a barracks and a red-tailed boa constrictor in a parking lot. A statement from the base says the two incidents occurred over the last several months.

According to the statement, the snakes were captured and turned over to others for proper care.

The base says the snakes are not permitted on the base, adding that those living in base housing areas can have specific domestic animals, but not wild, exotic animals such as venomous, constrictor-type snakes or other reptiles, raccoons, skunks, ferrets, or iguanas.