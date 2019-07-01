Couple shot during alleged drug deal, new charge for second suspect

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The fatal shooting of two Brunswick County teenagers is the result of a dispute over the price of marijuana, according to prosecutors.

Xavier Stevenson, 19, and Myla Payne, 19, were found dead on a dirt road in Winnabow around 11:30 on Saturday night.

Sunday night, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Logan Young, 19, for first degree murder and Joshua Carter, 20, for second degree murder.

During their first court appearance on Monday afternoon, prosecutors upped Carter’s charge to first degree murder and gave a timeline of what happened the night of the shooting.

Based on Snapchat conversations recovered, Stevenson was going to sell marijuana to Young at a discounted price.

Prosecutors say the suspects and victims were all in the car, driven by Stevenson, while Payne sat in the passenger seat.

They drove down the dirt road and an argument broke out over price of the marijuana.

When Stevenson got out to go to the bathroom, Young allegedly shot him and then shot Payne in the back of the head.

The two suspects then got out of the car and tried to take Myla out, but saw a car coming and ran off.

Prosecutors say Young confessed to shooting both of the victims.

Both men received court-appointed attorneys.