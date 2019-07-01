Duck Tape prom dress could lead to college scholarship

WINTERVILLE, NC (WCTI) — A recent Greenville high school graduate is getting national recognition for a prom dress made of Duck Tape.

The dress was a 25-hour project that included 27 rolls of tape, and 18-year-old Brianna Bello says she put it together in the living room of her Winterville home.

“We just started with a base, covered it with blue duct tape and covered it with honey comb print and bees,” she explained.

Bello added, “Once you get past the fifth bee, it gets pretty easy to do.”

That hard work earned her an opportunity to win scholarship dollars but Bello said she didn’t enter the contest for the money alone but also to help create awareness for an issue close to her heart — bees.

