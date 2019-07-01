Former UNCW star Devonate Cacok makes Summer League debut

Former UNCW star Devontae Cacok and Summer League coach Coby Kar during a practice. (Photo: Los Angeles Lakers)

SACRAMENTO, CA (WWAY)– Former UNCW superstar Devontae Cacok made his Summer League debut on Monday night for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Miami Heat.

The Lakers fell to the Miami Heat 106-79 in the first game of the California Classic. Cacok finished with eight points in 21 minutes off the bench for LA. The forward also chipped in six rebounds and a block.

The Los Angeles Summer League team will be back in action on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. ET against the Golden State Warriors.

