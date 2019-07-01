Independence Day festivities help peach farmer’s business

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — One Brunswick County town is starting the week of North Carolina 4th of July festivities with a historical celebration. Monday, Oak Island celebrates their 20th anniversary as a town.

What better way to celebrate a town with beautiful ocean views than with a Beach Day? The town hosted a mix of food and fun at Middleton Park on Monday.

As residents and tourists head to Independence Day festivities in Brunswick County, small stores and independent shops are gearing up for a boost in business.

One Bladen County man started his week at the Oak Island’s Beach Day in hopes of selling a host of fresh grown peaches.

From fresh peaches to peach salsa, Andy Dowless says the selection is just right for any costumer. Dowless says it was his first time attending the beach day, but it was so much easier getting customers here than at his stand. After losing 60 trees in his orchard from Hurricane Florence, he says he needs all the business he can get.

“Fresh fruit, especially what’s been ripened on the tree that has not been picked in order to be shipped and stored and vended, but is just picked and ready to be eaten and enjoyed that day is not just something you can find at any supermarket or even these days in many roadside stands,” Dowless said.

He says this is the peak of peach season. If you’re interested in tasting his hand picked peaches, visit their page Dowless Peach Orchard on Facebook.