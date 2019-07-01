Man accused of pocketing $1 million in romance scam

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC)–Newly unsealed documents from federal court show how a Ghana man living in Charlotte is accused of tricking vulnerable women looking for love.

Typically, a suspect meets a victim online, pretends to have a romantic relationship and then asks for money.

However, federal prosecutors said Suleman Alhassan took things to a whole new level, alleging he pocketed $1 million.

Like in other romance scams, prosecutors said he’d meet people through dating websites.

They said his group would target older people.

But once they were hooked with false promises of romantic relationships, this scheme would shift from romance to a get rich quick scheme, according to court documents.

