Red Sox to call up Ashley grad Trevor Kelley

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– The Boston Red Sox are expected to call up Ashley High School graduate Trevor Kelley to join the big league club in Toronto on Tuesday.

Kelley is a 2011 graduate of Ashley High School, where he was a standout on the diamond for the Screaming Eagles. After graduating from Ashley, Kelley attend the University of North Carolina. Kelley was drafted by the Red Sox in the 36th round out of Carolina in 2015.

He has appeared in 28 games this season out of the bullpen for the Red Sox Triple-A team the Pawtucket PawSox. In those 28 games, the right hander is (5-2) with 0.96 ERA in 37.2 innings.

The Boston bullpen is coming off of a rough stretch, where they combined to allow 20 earned runs on 23 hits and 10 walks in just 12.1 innings during a brutal two-game Yankee sweep in London.

The Red Sox will be on the road at the Toronto Blue Jays for the next three days.