River Road shut down near Southport after multi-car crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Highway Patrol says a portion Highway 133 is shutdown near Southport after after a crash involving three vehicles.

Sgt. Sanders with The Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. near Long Beach Road and River Road.

He said a car going North on River Road crossed the center line and hit a truck causing the truck to hit another car.

Sanders said at least one person was airlifted to the hospital and several others were also taken to the hospital.

Sanders said N.C. 133 will be shut down for a while in between N.C. 87 and N.C. 211. He said drivers should avoid the area or take a different route.

We will have more details as they become available.