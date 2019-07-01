Southport Police: Expect delays as 4th of July road closures begin

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Police Department is warning residents and visitors about traffic delays as the Fourth of July events begin this week.

Southport Police Chief Todd Coring is warning drivers to prepare for delays in and around Franklin Square Park as vendors arrive and start set up for tomorrows arts in the park.

Coring said South Howe Street will close at 6 p.m. today. Street and foods vendors will start set up for the festival. He said you should take Atlantic Ave. or Lord Street to access Bay Street. Coring also said East West Street will close around noon.

You can find more delays and warnings from Chief Coring on his Facebook page. This will be Coring’s first year as Police Chief during the Fourth of July festivities. He said he is looking forward to it.