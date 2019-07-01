Toddler fatally run over outside South Carolina church

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say a toddler has died after being run over in a church parking lot.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones tells news outlets that the girl was hit Sunday afternoon by a driver who was moving a Honda van outside the Johnsonville church. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Coroner Keith von Lutcken has identified the girl as 18-month-old Khloe Chandler.

Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Kirby says the state highway patrol is investigating. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed. Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of those involved.