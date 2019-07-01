UNCW Men’s Soccer releases 2019 schedule

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– Games against four teams that played in the NCAA Tournament a year ago highlight the 2019 schedule for Coach Aidan Heaney and the UNCW men’s soccer team, which was released on Monday.

The Seahawks, who earned their second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament a season ago, will face three of those opponents as part of their regular season non-conference slate.

For the second consecutive year, the Seahawks begin their regular season schedule by competing at the Aaron Olitsky Memorial Soccer Classic at the College of Charleston. UNCW, which won the tournament last year, takes on Georgia Southern on Aug. 30 before facing Stetson on Sunday, Sept. 1.

UNCW makes its home debut the following weekend by welcoming Charleston, Presbyterian and Radford to the Port City for the UNCW Springhill Suites Classic. The Seahawks square off with Radford on Friday, Sept. 6, and competes against Presbyterian in the tournament finale on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Back-to-back Colonial Athletic Association fixtures against William & Mary and Delaware mark the start of a three-match road swing for UNCW before closing out September with a matinee against CAA foe Northeastern on Sept. 28.

The Seahawks embark on the October part of their schedule with a pair of road contests, visiting North Carolina on Oct. 1 before resuming CAA play with an Oct. 5 contest at Hofstra.

Former CAA foe Old Dominion returns to Wilmington on Wednesday, Oct. 9, for a non-conference contest that begins a three-match homestand for the Seahawks. Charleston returns to UNCW Soccer Stadium on Oct. 12 before regional rival Coastal Carolina visits UNCW Soccer Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

After a trip to defending CAA champion James Madison on Oct. 19, the Seahawks close out the regular season with two home games in their final three outings. UNCW hosts Drexel on Saturday, Oct. 26, before traveling to VCU on Oct. 29. The regular season finale is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, against Elon.

The CAA Tournament will feature a new format for the 2019 season. The top two seeds will host the quarterfinals and semifinals on the weekend of Nov. 8-10 before the championship game is held at the site of the highest remaining seed on Saturday, Nov. 16.

In addition to the regular season ledger, the Seahawks will compete in three exhibition contests. UNCW visits Winthrop on Saturday, Aug. 17, before welcoming Duke and South Carolina on Aug. 20 and 25, respectively.

Ticket information for the 2019 UNCW men’s soccer season will be announced at a later date.