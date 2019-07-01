Welcome Home Angel surprises Sneads Ferry child

SNEADS FERRY, NC (WCTI/WWAY) — Welcome Home Angel, a non-profit based in Wilmington, has renovated homes to improve the lives of children going through life-altering diseases.

Over the weekend, they revealed a bedroom makeover for Reed Richards, a Sneads Ferry child.

- Advertisement -

“He needs a lot of sensory input. He needs to feel squeezed or hugged and be able to just look at things and hear things,” said Reed’s father, Zachary Richards.

Welcome Home Angel filled his new room to meet those needs. From a light up fish tank, to a vibrating bed that will soothe him along with weighted blankets. They even changed the flooring to help him with his allergies. Volunteer Lyrica Squires says room makeovers like this not only benefit children with alternative needs, but their families as well.

The Design Network is showcasing the organization. All this month, the series will showcase steps taken to renovate these homes for kids and their families.

The network is free for viewers and is streaming on www.thedesignnetwork.com, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, YouTube, Amazon Prime TV, Facebook Watch, and native iOS and Android apps.

If you or anyone you know is interested in a room makeover, you can click here for more details. You can also donate at www.welcomehomeangel.com/donate.