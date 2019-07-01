Wilmington Police arrest multiple people on drug charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Eight people are facing multiple drug charges after a six month investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.

On Wednesday, police arrested Alphonso McClendon, 26, after officers searched a 30th Street home off Princess Place Drive and found raw heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.

Members of the Gang Unit and SWAT Team arrested Shyion Jennings, 19, Jacques LaMarche, 29, D’andre Harper, 30, and Larry Richardson, 56, after searching an Orange Street home on Thursday. Detectives confiscated two guns, crack cocaine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

Then on Friday, Detectives searched a home at River Front Place off of Independence Boulevard. Police arrested Darion Graham, 30, Kayla Jackson, 23, and Qwanell Ruffin, 26, after finding raw heroin and more than $17,000 in cash. Police say the three are validated gang members.

In addition to the 22 packaged bags of heroin, Wilmington Police say the amount of heroin seized would have made about 40,000 bags of heroin to sell on the street.

