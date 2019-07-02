Alchemical Theatre Company previews summer season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Alchemical Theatre Company presents a summer season each year as part of the Lumina Arts Festival at UNCW. This years’ productions include ‘Timon of Athens’ and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’

The theatre company is revealing what’s “Behind the Curtain”; featuring a newly created piece based on Macbeth with company member Esther Williamson and Artistic Director Christopher Marino.

Director of ‘Timon of Athens’ Thadd McQuade and Guest Director of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ Jessica Hanna, sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory with a preview of the shows happening July 17-20.

Here’s more information.