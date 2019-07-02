Brunswick County School Board gets $1.3M from FEMA, state for Florence costs

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than $1.3 million is headed to Brunswick County Schools to help pay for costs related to Hurricane Florence.

In a news release today FEMA said damage created by the storm posed a threat to public health and safety requiring emergency response activities and protective measures. The Brunswick County Board of Education contracted for emergency repairs and cleanup due to wind driven rain at the district’s main office in Bolivia.

- Advertisement -

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for this project is more than $1 million and the state’s share is nearly $342,000. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.