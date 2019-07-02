Burn ban issued for Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A burn ban is now in effect for the unincorporated areas within Brunswick County.

According to a news release from Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson, all burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County. An unincorporated area is an area not within a city’s or town’s limits.

According to US Drought Monitor for North Carolina the majority of Brunswick County is experiencing moderate drought conditions in addition to a high fire danger index rating from the North Carolina Forest Service.

The current and future weather forecast models indicate conditions that are not favorable to open burning. If you’re located in either a city of town, please contact your local municipal official related to the burn ban.

In addition, based on the increased fire danger risk it is encouraged that fireworks displays are limited to State licensed and insured operators and assistants for local permitted professional shows.

The burn ban will remain in place until further notice. For questions about the burn ban contact the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at (910) 253-2021.