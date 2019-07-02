Leland Police: Robbery, pedestrian hit over drug purchase

By
Hannah Patrick
-
0
Armed robbery and pedestrian hit near Leland Library (Photo: Andrew James/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after they say a robbery took place and a person was hit by a car all over a drug transaction.

The Leland Police Department said the two incidents are connected. It happened near the Leland library.

Deputy Chief Brad Shirley with Leland Police said around 12:30 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to a call about an armed robbery on Shady Grove Lane. Shortly after, they got a call about a pedestrian being hit. Shirley said both incidents were related to a dispute over the purchase of marijuana.

Shirley said one person was dragged by a vehicle causing serious injuries. He said that person remains in the hospital.

Shirley says at least one person was arrested.

The identities of those involved have not been released yet.

