Pet Pals: 8-year-old cat looking for a snuggly owner

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is an affectionate 8-year-old cat named Smokey.

Shelter staff describe Smokey as a snuggle bug, who will pamper you. He also enjoys human interaction and attention. At the end of the day, he just wants to be your lap cat.

If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.