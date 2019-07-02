Schneider bringing World Cup experience back to UNCW women’s soccer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– All it took was one game in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for UNCW junior goal keeper Sydney Schneider to become a sensation.

Schneider made four saves in two matches during group play at the 2019 World Cup. Her stop on a penalty kick against Brazil sent the soccer world into a frenzy. She got shout outs from the likes of Hope Solo and Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt after her performance.

“When I first saw it I was like ‘I don’t even know what to say’ they are such legendary people,”said Schneider. “To be recognized by them was really cool.”

Team Jamaica went 0-3 during group play, but it was their first time ever qualifying for the World Cup. Schneider says she will hold onto that experience and use it to become better this fall for UNCW.

“Being able to compete against some of the best in the world and legends will make me better,” Schneider says. “I have learned competing against the best of the best can only make you better in time.”

Schneider and the Seahawks will begin their 2019 season in early August. Sydney appeared in eight games last season for UNCW, while she was helping Jamaica qualify for the World Cup in the CONCACAF Championships.