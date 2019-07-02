Several apartments damaged in Cypress Grove Apartments fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fire broke out at a Wilmington apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon, forcing several residents out of their home.

Natosha Vincent with the Wilmington Fire Department says it broke out around 4:00 p.m. at Cypress Grove Apartments, which is just off 17th Street.

There were reports of people inside, but when firefighters arrived everyone was out of the building.

Firefighters did rescue one dog.

Multiple fire crews, including trucks from New Hanover County Fire and Rescue.

Vincent says so far, seven apartments were damaged. The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

No word on what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.