Wilmington Post 10 catches fire in win over Pleasure Island Post 129

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Wilmington Post 10 scored nine runs in the 4th inning on Tuesday night to secure a big area win 12-0 over Pleasure Island Post 129.

The win locks Post 10 into the No.1 seed in the upcoming Area tournament. New Hanover graduate Alex Sniffen was dominant on the mound he struck out six hitters in the first two innings on his way to the complete game shutout.

Jac Croom led the charge offensively for Wilmington. The lefty had a two-run home run and also a RBI double to his name.

Pleasure Island Post 129 and Wilmington Post 10 will both receive first round byes once the playoffs begin.