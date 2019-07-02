Winnabow double murder 911 call released

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) – The 911 calls made after two teenagers were murdered in Winnabow Saturday night are now public.

The call came in around 11:35 p.m. from Lee Buck Road in Winnabow. A man says he and his fiance found two people lying on the ground near a car on a dirt road.

- Advertisement -

The man on the phone can be heard frantically telling his fiance to get away from the bodies.

“We’re on Lee Buck Road, it’s a dirt road,” the caller says.

“Okay, do you know how far down Lee Buck on the dirt portion you are?” the 911 operator asks.

“Leave them alone, you should not mess with them!” the caller tells his fiance.

“Are they, can you tell if they’ve been shot or anything?” the 911 operator asks.

“Get in the car! *Unintelligible* Get in the car,” the caller says.

“What did she say?” the 911 operator asks.

“One of the ladies, I think the lady is dead,” the caller says.

Both 19-year-old Logan Neal Young of Winnabow, and 20-year-old Joshua Larmonte Carter of Southport have been charged with murder.

Click here for more on that story.