Boy Scouts take part in flag retirement ceremony in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Many across the country are flying their American flags high in celebration of Independence Day, but do you know what to do with your flag once it becomes worn and tattered?

The U.S. Flag Code says a flag must be destroyed in a dignified way once it is no longer suitable for use. An event in Southport on Wednesday did just that.

Boy Scouts cut each flag into its individual stripes and the blue star field, and put each piece in a fire.

Andrew Sherrod, the boy scout who did the cutting, says he believes retiring a flag respectfully is important.

“Cutting the flag, you don’t really have to learn how to do it, you just try not to cut the other person beside you. But I wouldn’t really say there’s really any training to cut the flag,” Sherrod said.

Sherrod, a Life Scout, says he plans to become an Eagle Scout, and hopes to attend University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.