Bricks still available for Belville veterans memorial

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville is nearing its goal for building a veterans memorial at the Brunswick Riverwalk.

Organizers say 161 of 200 commemorative bricks have been preordered.

You can honor a veteran with a laser-engraved brick for just $50. They’ll be installed at the base of the boulder memorial planned for the park. That boulder could be in place in the next month.

Click here for more information, including how to order a brick or become a sponsor.

A dedication ceremony is planned for November 9 as part of Veterans Day weekend.