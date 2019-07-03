Coastal Horizons receives $200k grant to fight opioid epidemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Federal funding is coming to Wilmington to help fight the opioid epidemic.

Coastal Horizons Center was awarded $200,000.

- Advertisement -

It’s part of $1.2 million in federal grant funds to strengthen and expand their response to opioid use disorder with increased planning; prevention; evidence-based treatment, including medication-assisted treatment; and recovery service delivery in rural communities.

As well as Wilmington, a $200,000 grant also went to Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson, North Carolina Quality Healthcare Alliance in Chapel Hill, Robeson Health Care Corporation in Pembroke, United Way of Rutherford County in Forest City, and Wilson Substance Abuse Coalition in Wilson.

“Many North Carolinians living in rural communities struggle to access opioid use disorder treatment due to a lack of providers and insurance funding for treatment,” said Kody H. Kinsley, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health & Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. “This award will support our efforts to address these challenges and help individuals obtain treatment and move into recovery.”

Related Article: NC urges vaccination in wake of measles outbreak

The Rural Communities Opioid Response Program is a multi-year, opioid-focused initiative by the Health Resources and Services Administration aimed at reducing the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder, in high-risk rural communities. These RCORP grants emphasize HRSA’s position that substance use disorder and opioid use disorder are community problems and require community-scale response.

NCDHHS says opioid use disorder is a chronic disease and opioid-involved overdose deaths are high throughout the state, with over five North Carolinians reported dying each day from an unintentional opioid overdose. The impact is felt at a higher rate in rural areas — from 2013-2017, there was a 130 percent increase in opioid overdose deaths in rural areas.