Duplin County bans fireworks due to dry conditions

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina county have enacted a ban on fireworks just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, citing dry conditions and a number of wildfires.

Duplin County Deputy Fire Marshal Matthew Barwick issued a declaration on Wednesday which also prohibits open burning. The ban took effect at noon and will remain in effect until further notice.

The declaration says conditions are expected to remain dry with high temperatures.

The county issued a similar ban on May 29, but rescinded it on June 10 after rainfall lessened the threat.