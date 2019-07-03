Former West Craven football star shot in home

A man with deep Eastern North Carolina roots was shot by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, officers with the Concord Police Department said Monday afternoon.

Officers are searching for 46-year-old William “Willie” Moses Hooker, Jr. who police say pulled the trigger. Authorities said Hooker showed up to drop off his 6-year-old daughter at her mother’s home just before 1 p.m. and got into a fight with Anthony Wright,

Wright graduated from West Craven High School in 1994; a crowd favorite during his time there. He was inducted into the West Craven High School Hall of Fame in 2011. After Wright graduated from West Craven, he went on to play for the University of South Carolina and then played nearly 10 years in the NFL.

