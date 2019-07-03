‘In God We Trust’ design now available on NC license plates

RALEIGH, NC (AP)– The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has added a third option for when you order your license plate. The ‘In God We Trust’ motto is available now in addition to the previously offered designs, ‘First in Flight’ and ‘First in Freedom.’

The national motto “In God We Trust” is at the top and the state motto “To Be Rather Than To Seem” is near the bottom on the new theme.

The DMV says you can request the new plate at no additional cost when you renew your car registration. You’ll pay a standard charge if it’s requested at another time.