Lightning hits at least two Leland homes

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday’s severe weather led to at least two homes in Leland being hit by lighting.

Leland Fire Chief John Grimes said lightning caused some structure damage but no fire at a home on Pullen Drive in Brunswick Forest.

- Advertisement -

Grimes said lightning caused a fire at a home on Lapham Drive in the Wedgewood subdivision off Lanvale Road. A firefighter said the fire was in the home’s attic.

Crews from Sunny Point were called in to help Leland Fire Rescue.

There’s no word yet on the extent of any damage and no reports of injuries.