Man charged with kidnapping, rape in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is behind bars charged with kidnapping and rape according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, Robert Chambers was arrested Tuesday on charges including kidnapping, first degree rape and three counts of first degree sexual offense.

- Advertisement -

Brewer said on June 26, a woman went to Chambers’ home to pick up some items up when he sexually assaulted her, bound her, beat her and raped her.

Chambers bond is set at $500,000 and his next court date is July 5.