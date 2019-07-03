Medac locations now authorized VA urgent care providers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Medac Urgent Care says it is now an Authorized VA Urgent Care Provider as part of the VA MISSION Act Congress passed last year.

According to a news release, eligible veterans can now visit Medac’s five Wilmington area urgent care centers to get on-demand care without prior authorization or an appointment.

According to information on the US Department of Veterans Affairs website, Medac joins FastMed and MinuteClinic as VA urgent care providers in the area.

According to the VA when using the urgent care benefit, veterans must go to an urgent care provider in VA’s network. Upon arriving, veterans must state they are using their VA urgent care benefit. The urgent care provider will verify the veteran’s eligibility before providing care.