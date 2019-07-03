North Brunswick High School band heading to Washington, DC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Band students at North Brunswick High School are are on their way to the nation’s capital to take part in a major fourth of July celebration.

The students were invited to participate in the 2019 National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC.

In recent weeks, the students and boosters have raised more than $31,000 to cover expenses for 67 students.

“I am very excited to lead these students in the national parade, it is a great honor,” said NBHS Band Director Christopher Cook.

Students were asked to report to the school at 5 a.m. Wednesday, but Cook tells WWAY that many parents started showing up as early as 4 a.m.

He says the students are extremely excited and anxious to be taking part.

“I don’t think anyone went to sleep last night,” Cook said.

Many of these students have faced challenges this school year including Hurricane Florence as well as other personal obstacles.

In recent weeks, they have practiced at the school wearing sweatshirts and other thick clothing to prepare them for wearing their uniforms in the heat during the parade.

“The students have worked hard all summer fundraising and practicing,” Cook said. “It says a lot that after the Hurricane parents and supporters made this a priority for our students.”

The band will return home on Friday evening.

“I am very proud of our student and our community,” Cook said. “I am very thankful to all for their donation.”