Raising money for addiction recovery one tee at a time

ASH, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Christian Recovery Center’s 2nd Annual Golf Tournament is coming up quickly. It’s an opportunity for you to help raise money for a new addition that will help women overcoming drug and alcohol addiction.

The Brunswick County Recovery Center is a 16 week residential rehab center assisting those struggling with addiction.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will go towards The Rose House, a 7,000 square foot heated space on 2 acres of land that will be dedicated to helping women through their recovery process.

Last year’s event had such a big turnout, it was sold out. This year, the tournament features 2 hole-in-one contests, both with big prizes. One has a cash prize of $20,000 and if you win the other, you could score a brand new Chevy.

The Brunswick Christian Recovery Center’s 2nd Annual Golf Tournament is Saturday, July 13 at Carolina National Golf Club in Bolivia. Registration is at 7:15 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

