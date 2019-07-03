Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday: Oak Island Golf Club

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY)–This weeks episode of Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday sent us to the Oak Island Golf Club in Caswell Beach, which has been named as one of the top 30 “hidden gems” in the state of North Carolina.

The course is a 30 minute drive south of Wilmington located on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. The 18-hole 6,720 yard George Cobb design provides any level of golfer an exciting challenge.

The club offers about every challenge a golfer could need, but its the wind that tends to play the biggest factor at the Oak Island Golf Club. That’s the case on one of the courses toughest holes No. 18.

“Holes 9 and 18 are never easy, leading towards the ocean and finishing with the greens right by the ocean with the wind,”said Oak Island General Manager Steve Isley. “People really dread those hole and they are our longest holes on the course.”

The rates to play the Oak Island Golf Club vary on what time of year you are wanting to hit the links. The rate to play from July 1st-September 10th is $69 for 18 holes in the morning, that price lowers to $64 after 1:00 p.m. You can check out a full list of pricing on their website.