Traveling 9/11 memorial exhibit comes to Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — For the second year in a row, a travelling exhibit honoring those who gave their lives on 9/11 is on display in Southport.

The exhibit was created by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation as an educational tool. It’s a 53-foot tractor-trailer which transforms into a 1,000 square foot museum.

You can see steel beams from the towers, documentary videos, and hear firsthand accounts from retired FDNY firefighters.

Billy Puckett, who travels around the country with the exhibit, says the 343 FDNY firefighters who died on 9/11 was only the beginning. He says many others are now dying from various forms of cancer related to their service that day and during the months that followed.

“You think about the magnitude of 12,000 firemen in the city of New York the day that it happened, and they’re all digging in that pile for eight months,” Puckett said. “The post-9/11 numbers are going to be huge.”

Last month, the house judiciary committee unanimously passed a bill which would permanently reauthorize the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund after comedian Jon Stewart gave a speech that went viral.

The exhibit will be open daily 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. until Friday.