Warrants issued for Castle Hayne man wanted in hit and run accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have issued warrants for a Castle Hayne man who they say drove the wrong way on a one-way street and caused a head-on collision.

The hit and run accident happened at the intersection of 12th and Dawson Streets in Wilmington around 11:30 p.m. on June 28.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, warrants have been issued for 29-year-old Anthony Devone Jamison.

The victim told police she was traveling east on Dawson Street, which is a one-way street, when Jamison turned right onto Dawson Street from 13th Street.

Police say Jamison was traveling 40 miles per hour when he crashed head-on with the victim’s vehicle.

Jamison got out of his vehicle, checked on the victims and then ran away leaving his car and wallet which included his identification.

Both the driver and passenger in the victim’s vehicle suffered minor injuries. Both cars were totaled.

If you know where Jamison may be, call WPD at 910.343.3609 or use Text-A-Tip.