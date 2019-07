SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) —┬áResidents and visitors on Topsail Island will soon have access to more weather and tide information.

According to a post on the Pender County Emergency Management Facebook page, EMS staff assisted the state of North Carolina last week with the first part of installing a complete weather station and tide gauge on the new surf city bridge.

The post said, “This is the first step but when the project is completed it will be accessible online for everyone.”