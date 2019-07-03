Quite the catch! Fishing boat captain wins $424,000 lottery prize

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Talk about fireworks!

A Wilmington couple is heading into the holiday weekend the winner of a $1 million lottery prize.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release from the NC Education Lottery, Austin Eubank, the captain of a sport fishing boat, stopped to buy a drink at the Speedway on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington Tuesday. Eubank, who doesn’t normally play the lottery, got to the register and “just had a lucky feeling,” so he bought a $5,000,000 Mega Cash ticket. The $20 scratch-off ticket wound up being a $1 million winner.

“You see it happening,” Eubank said. “It’s fun to dream about, but you never expect it to you happen to you. This time it did.”

Shaking, Eubank immediately called his wife Margaret to share the good news.

“He called and said, ‘Babe, where are you?’” said Margaret, who sells education software. “I could tell something was off from his voice. He told me, ‘I just walked into the gas station and bought a scratch-off.’ I was kind of annoyed at first because of course he won something. So I asked him how much, not expecting anything big. When he said, ‘I think a million,’ I couldn’t believe it. I was so excited!”

Eubank claimed his prize today at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and, after tax withholdings, took home $424,506.

“We don’t really have any big plans,” said the father of one. “I think we are going to keep everything the same, but maybe just live a little more comfortably. We really don’t want to change a whole lot.”

His wife, however, had an idea.

“We will probably buy our 14-month-old son, Baylor, a new fishing pole,” Margaret said. “We are a family who loves to fish. That’s where we will be tomorrow for the holiday, on the boat fishing.”