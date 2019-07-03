Work on median to close lanes on Village Rd. in Leland until mid-August

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Work on a center island will mean changes to the traffic pattern for part of Village Road in Leland starting next week.

According to a news release from the tow, crews will close the two inside lanes on Village Road beginning Monday to let work begin on the center island of the roadway between Fairview Road and Lee Drive.

- Advertisement -

The town says lanes will remain closed during the duration of the improvement project, which is expected to be complete in mid-August, weather permitting. During this time, there will be a temporary traffic pattern in which the two outside lanes will be open.

The roadwork will not impact 4th of July holiday weekend traffic. The town says all lanes of Village Road are open now Monday.

For more information, contact Kent Jackson, Public Services Director for the Town of Leland, (910) 726-2019 or kjackson@townofleland.com.