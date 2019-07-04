Cacok finishes in double figures in Lakers California Classic win

SACRAMENTO, CA (WWAY)– For the second straight game former UNCW star Devontae Cacok finished in double figures in scoring to help the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team to a win 99-97 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Cacok found himself in foul trouble in the game, but still finished with 13 points and five rebounds. The Lakers won on a buzzer beater three pointer from Zach Norvell Jr.

- Advertisement -

Devontae and the Lakers will now take their talents to Las Vegas to begin the real Summer League. The Lakers will take on the Chicago Bulls in game one on Friday evening.