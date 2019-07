Freeman Park closing at 11 a.m. over safety concerns

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Freeman Park is once again closing to all vehicles to prevent overcrowding and for the safety of those on the beach, the Town of Carolina Beach announced in a news release.

No vehicles will be allowed on the park as of 11:00 a.m.

However, if you have camping reservation in sites 1-61, you will be allowed access to theĀ park and campsites.

You can still access any part of Freeman park on foot.

Assessments will be made regularly by public safety staff to determine if or when the park will re-open to vehicular traffic.

While plans are to open the park daily at 8:00 a.m. to annual permit holders, Carolina Beach anticipates more closures due to the busy holiday weekend.

Updates will be posted to the town’s website and Facebook.