Hannah Block Historic USO open house takes you back to the 1940’s

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Do you remember the music and movement of the 1940s? Well in case you forgot or did not get to experience it, some people had that chance on Independence day at the Hannah Block Historic USO.

During an open house Thursday the staff dressed in 1940s era costumes and served free coffee & doughnuts courtesy of Krispy Kreme and for one day only sodas returned to the WWII price of five cents. The USO opened in 1941 and at the height of the war the attendance hit 63,000.

- Advertisement -

WWII Veteran Gilbert Burnett says this event takes him back in time 75 years.

“This brings back a lot of memories because in this USO and others, it was great to have a place to go, usually on weekends, if you were in this country,” Burnett said.

The Cape Fear Swing Dance Society offered free lessons for the popular dances of the era including the Lindy Hop, East Coast Swing and the Collegiate Shag.