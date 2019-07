BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of Duke Energy Progress customers are without power this morning.

According to the Duke Energy Progress website 4,000 people are without power around Wilmington and Brunswick County as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

It says the outage was caused by damage to their transmission lines.

The website says power should be restored by 9:30 a.m. this morning.