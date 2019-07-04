Navassa to host 3-day event culminating with a community parade

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Residents in the Brunswick County town of Navassa will be hosting a 3-day event during the Fourth of July holiday weekend featuring dances and a community parade.

Marcell Hatten has been part of the festival planning for the last eight years.

“Each year we try to get more creative for the people who are coming back home,” Hatten said. “The way they did parades in the past is changing so we try to come up with something innovative.”

On Thursday, there will be a youth dance at the Navassa Community Center located at 338 Main Street from 7-11 p.m. featuring deejay Game Face Entertainment.

There will be another dance on Friday featuring a Luau theme for adults. It will also be held at the Navassa Community Center from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. There is a $10 entrance fee and no coolers are allowed. Deejay Grown Folk Entertainment will provide music.

The community celebration culminates Saturday at 10 a.m. with the 38th annual parade starting at the corner of South Navassa and Broadway Streets.

The parade route will end at the Navassa Community Center where several vendors, waterslides, games and other activities will be located.

WWAY Meteorologist Monique Robinson will serve as this year’s parade marshal.