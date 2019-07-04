North Brunswick HS band marches in National Independence Day Parade

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY/ABC) — Parades, picnics and fireworks are hallmark features of July Fourth celebrations.
The nation’s capital is hosting its traditional National Independence Day Parade down Constitution Avenue at the U.S. Capitol and included this year, a band from North Brunswick High School.
The Marching Scorpions will join a procession of marching bands, giant balloons, elaborate floats, military units, drill teams and more in this annual event. Expect to see Revolutionary-era garb and novelty wigs among flag-waving spectators in red, white and blue.
WWAY will air the parade LIVE online once it kicks off at noon.