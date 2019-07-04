Pender Humane Society dedicated to helping homeless and unwanted animals

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — For years, Pender Humane Society (PHS) staff and volunteers have been committed to helping homeless and unwanted animals find permanent homes.

Originally chartered in the 1970’s, the organization remained mostly inactive until it was rechartered in 1997.

- Advertisement -

The no-kill shelter focuses on the welfare and care for animals no longer wanted by their owners. The rescue not only receives abandoned animals from Pender County Animal Services but also neighboring counties including Bladen and Columbus.

Currently, there are 7 dogs and 7 cats available for adoption as well as a litter of puppies in foster homes awaiting permanent placement.

PHS President Gloria Johnson tells WWAY when someone comes to the shelter to adopt, staff members check with the applicant’s veterinarian and conduct a home visit. They want to ensure the applicant will be a responsible dog or cat owner and that the adoptee will be properly cared for. If someone adopts an animal and it does not work out, the pet is welcomed to come back to the shelter.

During Hurricane Florence, Johnson says the dedicated staff and volunteers kept the facility open.

“When you consider that the town of Burgaw was under water and we are located around two miles from there, our workers were able to get there just about every day,” she said.

The PHS shelter is located at 1407 Highway 53 West, Burgaw.

Volunteers also staff For Our Furry Friends, a thrift store which raises between $10,000 and $15,000 annually to offset operating expenses at the shelter. The thrift store is located at 102 U.S. Highway 117 North, Burgaw.

For questions about the shelter or how you can assist, call 901-259-7022 or check out their website.